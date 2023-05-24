Kelly Brough secured four endorsements from several Democratic leaders with just under two weeks to go before Denver's runoff election day. She faces former state Sen. Mike Johnston to become Denver's next mayor after Michael Hancock's three terms in the office.

Howard Chou, former 1st vice chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, Patricia Shaver, former 2nd vice chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, Marc Kamin, former chair of the Denver Democratic Party and Democratic Party activist Susan Rodgers joined together in endorsing Brough.

The endorsements come less than a week after the Denver Republican Party endorsed Brough for mayor. Several of her latest endorsers highlight her ability to work across the aisle, something Brough herself continuously points to at debates and on campaign stops.

“Kelly's unwavering commitment to the values of the Democratic Party, her extensive experience in public service, and her deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people of Denver make her the ideal candidate for the position," Kamin said in a news release. "With her proven track record of leadership and dedication to social and economic justice, Kelly will be an advocate for all Denverites, working tirelessly to make our city more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous for everyone."

These latest endorsements come as both candidates have been grilled at some debates about their previous records. Brough served as the president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, causing some to question her stance on issues like paid family leave — which she opposed while at the Chamber — and other issues.

As the president and CEO of the chamber, Brough said she represented that group not necessarily herself. During a 9News mayoral debate she said, "the Chamber isn't running for mayor."

Her latest endorsers highlighted Brough's time at the chamber, praising her ability to bring people together and reach a common goal.

"I believe Kelly will lead Denver to a brighter future with courage, compassion and experience,” Chou said in the release. "She will bring all voices to the table and work towards affordable housing and safer communities and unite all of Denver's vibrant neighborhoods."

Other Democratic endorsers include: Former Gov. Bill Ritter, former Lt. Gov. Gail Schoettler, former state Rep. Wilma Webb, former state Senate President Joan FitzGerald, former Senate Minority Leader Sen. Lucía Guzmán, former state Sen. Joyce Foster, state Sen. Chris Hansen, state Rep. Steven Woodrow, state Rep. Alex Valdez, former state Sen. Pat Pascoe and former state Representative Rosemary Marshall.

Ballots for Denver's June 6 runoff election were mailed to residents starting May 15.