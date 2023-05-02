Both Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough, who face each other in the June runoff election for Denver mayor, effectively agree with the Colorado legislature's decision to kill a proposal that would have authorized supervised drug injection sites in the state.

A Senate panel killed the proposal last month.

For Kelly Brough, it's personal issue. Her husband struggled with addiction for many years before taking his own life.

"I've been on the record for some time, with concerns about safe injection sites," she said. "I think we want to do everything we can to help people access the treatment and support so they can address addiction."

For Johnston, it has never been a "part of his plan."

"I was not pushing to do them in Denver," he said. "I don't think there's a right step for Denver right now."

Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who endorsed Johnston last week, is a proponent of House Bill 1202, which sought to give municipalities the power to allow the sites in their communities where people could use illegal drugs under supervision of medical professionals. The sites could offer needed medical care, sterile drug equipment, test drugs for fentanyl and could connect users to counseling and other treatment.

Backers of the policy said such sites would prevent overdoses, while critics argued they enable drug abuse without addressing the causes of addiction and they decrease property values and increase crime in the areas where they're established.

The idea of supervised injection sites has floated around the Colorado Capitol since 2017, when an interim committee introduced a measure to allow a pilot site in Denver. That measure was quickly rejected in 2018 by a committee in the Republican-majority Senate. The next year, Democrats took control of both the House and Senate but declined to bring back the bill.

Democrats this year have near unprecedented control of the state legislature, outnumbering Republicans 69 to 31. But HB 1202 did not have unanimous support from the majority caucus.

In the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, three Democrats joined the committee's three Republicans in voting to kill the bill: Sens. Kyle Mullica, Lisa Cutter and Joann Ginal. Cutter, D-Littleton, previously expressed support for the bill and said she was voting to kill it "reluctantly," seemingly because it already did not have enough support to pass.

Proponents of the bill championed it as being pro-local control. The bill would not require communities to establish supervised injection sites and local leaders would have to hold a public meeting before being able to set a site up.

Currently, only Denver has an ordinance authorizing a pilot program for supervised injection sites. That ordinance was passed by the city council back in 2018, but a state law change is still needed to allow municipalities to authorize them.

Reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.