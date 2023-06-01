With less than a week to go before Denver’s mayoral election, Kelly Brough stood in front of the Denver City and County building with dozens of green-t-shirted supporters and held up a signed Alex English basketball in a nod to the Nuggets’ first NBA Finals.

Just as Denver’s pro basketball team is making history, Brough’s supporters said it’s time to elect the city’s first female mayor.

“LeBron James is a nice man. A great basketball player. But I’m pulling for the Joker. Let’s break the damn glass ceiling once and for all! Give the woman a chance! She’s ready!” said Syl Morgan-Smith, a deacon at New Hope Baptist Church and one of Colorado’s first African American TV news anchorwomen.

Brough called the press conference to criticize her opponent, Mike Johnston, for taking millions of dollars from donors from outside of Colorado for his election campaign.

“It’s shocking and it’s not fair to Denver voters. Races should be won based on people locally saying ‘this is what we care about. This is our city. Our future is tied to it and this is why we are supporting a candidate'.”

As of Thursday, Johnston had raised $5,899,573 according to the Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder. Brough’s donation total was at $3,213,987. Most of the money for both candidates has come from independent expenditure groups not aligned with the candidates.

Of Johnston's total IE donations, 66% are from out of state. By comparison, 35% of Brough's IE donations came from outside of Colorado.

Johnston is not all about the outside money, according to his spokesperson Jordan Fuja. She reported that Johnston has received 4,000 donations from Denver residents and "is proud to have the lowest average donation in the race."

Former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg forked out half-a-million dollars in contributions and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman gave over $450,000 to Advancing Denver, an independent expenditure group which supports Johnston’s campaign.

On the flip side, Peter Coors gave $50,000 to A Better Denver, an independent expenditure group which stands behind Brough’s run for office. Denver developer Cal Fullenwider has also contributed $50,000 to ABD.

Fuja defended Johnston's outside money noting that the people donating to Advancing Denver "are not prominent Republican donors."

She added that unlike A Better Denver, Advancing Denver does not have business in front of the city of Denver, describing the independent expenditure group as being made up of "long-time progressive donors who regularly give to progressive candidates who can make a difference."

Johnston's donors want to see Denver "become a proof-point for the rest of the nation in how to successfully fund a progressive city that takes on tough challenges," Fuja said.

Independent groups have so far spent a total of $5.5 million on Brough and Johnston's campaigns.

Laws allow Brough and Johnston to receive big money from anybody, but Brough insists that her large contribution dollars are different than Johnston’s. She used the Coors family as an example because he and his family “live here and is probably trying to raise grandchildren here and to go our schools and our parks. I think it’s a huge difference,” said Brough.

In all, her campaign has received $381,800 from A Better Denver and Johnston has pulled in $1,649,163 from Advancing Denver.

Johnston did not have a press conference to counter Brough’s claims. Instead, he spent his Thursday-before-the-election speaking with Teamsters Local 455. He will cast his vote Sunday.

There were plenty of Denver political heavyweights in at Brough’s Thursday presser including former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, fresh into town from a trip to England where he was hospitalized for a respiratory issue. He was helped from a chair to the podium by his wife, former State Representative Wilma Webb.

“I got up out of a hospital bed to come here,” said Wellington Webb, who won a familiar close race 30 years ago with a last-minute come-from-behind win over Denver District Attorney Norm Early. He held up a direct-mail add from Johnston’s campaign, calling it B.S. and criticized Brough’s opponent for using out-of-state money.

“Denver is not for sale," Webb said. "We don’t do it that way in Denver.”

Brough also has accepted money from other states including Arizona, Ohio and Virginia, but according to her communications manager, Nico Delgado, 76% of money going directly to her campaign is local.

The two front-runners emerged from an original field of 17 candidates. Only 38% of Denver voters turned out for the election which was held April 4. So far, 15% of Denver’s registered voters have turned in their ballots with the actual election results expected Tuesday night.

Until then, expect foot soldiers from both campaigns to be on the phones and stomping the pavement at coffee shops and farmers markets to encourage voters in what could prove to be a close election for Denver's next mayor.

“It’s total field from here,” said Brough campaigner Juanita Chacon. "It's a hustle."

This story was written with the help of Denver Gazette reporter Kyla Pierce.