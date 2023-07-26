A woman who was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend was found alive in Wheat Ridge, according to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The victim, Jessica Meise, 43, was transported to the hospital and police said her condition is "unknown at this time." The suspect, Lance Foster, 43, was arrested by West Metro SWAT and is in police custody.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for Meise on Tuesday, saying she had been forcibly kidnapped at 26000 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora by Foster just before 6 p.m.

They were seen headed westbound on East Quincy Avenue in a black Lincoln MKZ sedan and the ACSO issued a metro-wide BOLO (be on the lookout).

ACSO deputies believe Foster kidnapped her after stalking her, according to the tweet.