Erie police have given the "all clear" after a pipe bomb threat at a King Soopers on Friday.

A bomb dog was sent to the King Soopers at 1891 State Highway 7, according to a tweet posted by Erie police at 9:33 a.m.

Erie police just before noon said no threat to the public was found and the store was cleared to reopen when management was ready for customers to return.

Mountain View Fire Rescue and agencies from Aurora, Boulder and Lafayette also assisted.