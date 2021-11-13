As construction continues at the King Soopers for its store at Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, the store is hosting multiple hiring events to prepare for its eventual reopening.
The store where 10 people were killed in a March 22 mass shooting event has yet to set a reopening date. Officials previously said the goal was to reopen the store this year.
Officials said 50% of the stores employees have committed to return but they are in need of additional staff.
"In anticipation of the reopening and to ensure that these associates have the support they need, we will begin staffing this location," officials said in a news release Saturday morning.
The hiring events will be held at King Soopers' Boulder stores and the #BoulderStrong Resource Center. The events will be held:
- Table Mesa King Soopers (3600 Table Mesa Dr. in an onsite temporary facility) on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 30th Street King Soopers (1650 30th St.) on Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- #BoulderStrong Resource Center (2935 Baseline Road) on Nov. 20 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and again on Nov. 24 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Additional hiring events will be hosted at the resource center on Tuesday's from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday's from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials said.