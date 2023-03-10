Kroger, which operates King Soopers in Colorado, promised that its proposed merger with Albertsons will lead to lower prices, no layoffs for frontline workers and $1 billion to keep raising wages and benefits.

Albertsons operates Safeway stores.

Kroger and Albertsons unveiled in October last year plans to merge under a $24.6 billion acquisition by Kroger.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office is reviewing the merger. Last year, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced his office is leading a multistate investigation into the proposed merger and expressed "deep concerns" it would lead to higher prices, lower wages for workers, fewer jobs, and negatively affect farmers and local suppliers.

Kroger on Friday released a document outlining its plans, notably promising lower prices and no closure of manufacturing facilities, distribution centers or stores following the merger.

Kroger also promised it would not lay off frontline associates — staffers who work directly with customers.

The company also said it would invest $500 million to "reduce prices staring on Day One."

Phil Weiser hosted a "listening session" at Bruce Randolph School in Denver on the merger yesterday.

Kroger's promises appear geared toward its unionized workforce. The company said UFCW-unionized workforce increased by 57% — more than 119,000 staffers — 2012 to 2022.