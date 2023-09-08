Kroger Co. has agreed to pay Colorado $70 million as part of a settlement for its role in the opioid crisis, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Friday.

In total, the grocery chain will pay $1.37 billion to participating states.

“The number of overdose deaths from opioids is a clarion call for action,” Weiser said in a news release. “By holding accountable those who contributed to this crisis, we are continuing to take action and we are bringing back funds to Colorado to support much needed prevention, treatment, and recovery services.”

In Colorado, Kroger (NYSE: KR) owns and operates King Soopers and City Market.

The United States has been in the grip of an overdose crisis for decades with the first wave coming the ‘90s with prescription opioids. The latest wave involves synthetic opioids — specifically illicitly manufactured fentanyl — which the Centers for Disease Control identified about decade ago.

Nearly 1,800 Coloradans died from overdoses last year.

After a reprieve from fentanyl overdoses last year, opioids appear to be making a deadly come back with preliminary numbers in Denver showing a roughly 16% increase, public health data shows.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic 50 times more potent than heroin.

Including prior settlements, Colorado is expected to receive more than $770 million in opioid settlements from drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains, among others, to tackle the crisis.