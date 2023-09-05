Fired McAuliffe International Principal Kurt Dennis filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Denver Public Schools.

Filed in federal court Tuesday, the 31-page lawsuit alleges that the district acted in appropriately when terminating Dennis' employment in July.

Despite widespread, public criticism, the school board affirmed Superintendent Alex Marrero’s termination decision last month.

A popular principal, Dennis’ July 3 firing has generated public outrage and a petition with more than 6,200 signatures demanding the district reinstate him.

His attorney, David Lane, said Tuesday that Dennis wants to be reinstated, but not under the current board.

“He loves McAuliffe,” Lane said. “He loves his students and whole staff and faculty and would like to go back.”

The firing, Lane has said, stemmed from an interview the then principal gave the Gazette’s news partner 9News, after two administrators at East High School were shot by a student on March 22. In that 9News interview, Dennis said the district pressured him to accommodate potentially dangerous students, including one accused of attempted murder.

District officials have denied the TV interview was the impetus for Dennis’ termination.

Board members have since pointed to a de-escalation room with an outside lock as further reasons for Dennis’ termination.

At least seven whistleblowers have since stepped forward with concerns over a monitored “seclusion room” at McAuliffe International School under Dennis’ leadership with photos showing a latch on the outside of the door and a padlock on a window.

The district uses what’s referred to as a “de-escalation” room as a sort of time out for agitated students to calm down.

Some board members, including Vice President Auon’tai Anderson, have repeatedly described the room as an "incarceration room."

Under Colorado law, students in seclusion rooms must be continually monitored and school officials must notify the parent or guardian in writing when the room is used to de-escalate behaviors.

Board President Xóchitl Gaytán, Anderson, Treasurer Scott Esserman, Secretary Michelle Quattlebaum and Directors Carrie Olson and Charmaine Lindsay have been named in the suit.

Scott Pribble, a district spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updates.