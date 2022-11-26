Police tape (copy)

Police are investigating a homicide after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds in a Lafayette home, the Lafayette Police Department said in a release.

Lafayette Police responded to a report of a shooting in Lafayette at 3 a.m. Saturday. They reported to the residence at 750 S. Lafayette Drive and found the bodies of two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were a male and a female. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. There is currently no suspect information and the victims have not been identified. 

