A Lafayette police officer shot and killed a car theft suspect early Tuesday after the officer was shot in the leg, authorities said.
At 1:22 a.m., Tuesday, Lafayette Police responded to an automated alert about a stolen vehicle at the Circle K gas station at 225 W. South Boulder Road.
Upon arriving at the gas station, police found the stolen silver Toyota Camry unoccupied at a gas pump, police said.
The suspects came out of the store and fled on foot, according to police. A male suspect ran back to the vehicle and fired a handgun at the officers, authorities said, and shot an officer in the leg. One of the officers fired back at the suspect, who was then found dead in the vehicle, police said.
The officer who was shot is in stable condition at the Good Samaritan Hospital, according to police. The second suspect, a juvenile female, was detained.
The Boulder County Investigation Team, also known as the Boulder Critical Incident Team (BCIT), which investigates law enforcement officers' use of physical force, is investigating the incident. The officer is on administrative leave per police protocol.