Lakewood Fire

Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.

 Courtesy, West Metro Fire

An early-morning fire at a Lakewood apartment building sent three to the hospital and displaced residents of all 32 units, according to The Denver Gazette news partner 9News and West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

Six other residents were injured and treated at the scene of the fire.

Lakewood fire 3.jfif

A mom, dad and child were the three who were transported to the hospital, according to a West Metro tweet. The mom and child jumped from the second story to escape the fire.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, according to a tweet.

Crews from the rescue agency responded to the two-alarm structure fire near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at about 4:17 a.m., Monday.

Lakewood fire 2.jfif

All of the residents of the 32 units were displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to help those who had been displaced, according to West Metro.

This story is developing and will be updated Monday. 

