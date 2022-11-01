The mother and child who died an the early morning inferno at a Lakewood apartment complex Monday could not get out of their second floor unit quickly enough to escape flames which engulfed the building.
Kathleen “Katie” Payton, 33, and her daughter, 10-year-old Jazmine Payton Aguayo, were on the phone with 911 in their bathtub and had surrounded themselves with blankets when the floor collapsed, according to relatives. “When you’re in a state of panic, what do you do?” said Rochelle Vigil Valdez, Payton’s aunt and Jazmine’s great aunt. “It's 4:15 in the morning. Jazmine was sound asleep for school. She was not able to process this.”
Lakewood police and West Metro Fire Protection District's investigation turned criminal when the bodies of Payton and Aguayo were found. The fire destroyed half of Tiffany Square Apartment's 32 units and displaced every resident. Ten people were injured, seven of whom were treated and released. One West Metro firefighter suffered smoke inhalation.
Valdez said that the fire started somewhere underneath Payton’s apartment and that her next door neighbor jumped out of a window with her child and survived.
“Katie was always helping her neighbor giving her diapers when she needed them," Valdez told The Denver Gazette. "Jazmine had just started 5th grade. She just the sweetest little girl. She was into unicorns. She had so many toys it was ridiculous,”
Valdez said she spoke with witnesses who said that before the fire broke out, they heard someone scream "He's going to kill me!" and then saw a figure running from the building.
Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero would not confirm nor deny the account, but said there will be more information released Tuesday afternoon. There have been no arrests made in connection to the fire.
Michelle Stepflug is grieving and angry about the fact her cousin Katie didn't seem to have a chance.
"Everybody is saying that there were no fire alarms there," she said. "Now we have to make arrangements for one funeral with two people."
Investigators removed surveillance footage from the back walls of a strip mall next door to the two-story, charred apartment complex. Crime scene tape marked off the area, where people's belongings were sitting on the lawns Monday morning.
Displaced residents were offered services from the American Red Cross.