The Lakewood Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a missing 81-year-old man.
Police said Gail Wilson was last seen on 9:30 a.m., however, his 1997 red Ford F150 was driven to downtown Denver around 3:30 p.m. by unknown suspects.
The truck was spotted on surveillance footage carrying a rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags. Police said the contents are believed to have been carrying Wilson's body as they were dumped and later found in several areas around Colfax Avenue, Broadway, 6th Avenue and York Street between 3 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Authorities are asking anyone who lives or works near the drop areas or may have witnessed the items being dumped are urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department's tip line at 303-763-6800 and reference case LK21040621.