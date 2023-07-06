Agents with the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) were in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Teller Street on Thursday to investigate a shooting involving an LPD agent, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported Thursday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., LPD received a report of a vehicle driving near West Colfax Avenue and Teller Street, shooting fireworks at nearby homeless encampments, according to Agent Paul Osckel with LPD.

An agent in the area noticed a fight between a man from one of the encampments and the occupants of the vehicle, Oskel said. The argument ended when the man threw a rock through the back window of the car and the suspects, two males, drove away, according to Oskel.

As an agent was interviewing the man about the fight, the car turned around and began driving back to the scene, Oskel said. The agent was fearful that the car may try to strike him and he fired one shot, hitting the car, according to Oskel. Nobody was injured in the shooting, Oskel added.

Two male suspects inside the car were taken into custody and are being interviewed by LPD.

Police closed westbound West Colfax Avenue at Pierce Street for the investigation. Drivers can detour northbound on Pierce Street to West 20th Avenue to Wadsworth Boulevard.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.