Colorado’s gearheads will have a rare chance to view a world-class exhibition of vintage and exotic automobiles, airplanes and motorcycles this weekend.

The 20th Annual Morgan Adams Concours d’Élégance, a fundraising event to fight children’s cancer, will be held at Centennial Airport on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

With larger nation-wide events at Pebble Beach and Amelia Island, "concours d'élégance" is a French term meaning "competition of elegance," where prestigious vehicles are displayed and judged. Unique to Colorado, Morgan Adams spectators will be able to view some of the rarest and most expensive vehicles ever produced, while supporting a good cause, organizers said.

The event was founded in 2003 by Joan Slaughter, who, along with her late husband, Steven Adams, began the event in memory of their daughter Morgan who passed away from cancer at the age of 6.

“When we started the event in 2003, we were one of a handful of ‘hangar parties’ in the country and it has been an incredibly special thing to build this event over the past 19 years,” Slaughter said in a release. “It has grown tremendously, and we have had the privilege of sharing with our guests some truly exceptional machines, many never seen outside museums."

Slaughter added: "We have gone from 500 guests, 50 cars, 20 planes to more than 1500 guests each year, 125 cars, 50 aircraft and over 50 motorcycles and two full hangars! It’s so exciting, and we’re incredibly grateful to have been able to build something that our guests and patrons love, and that keeps them coming back year after year.”

The Morgan Adams Foundation said it has funded nearly $9 million in research funds for pilot, seed, and translational studies from February of 2001 through December of 2022. The goal of the research grants is to foster and increase basic and clinical research in the area of pediatric cancer. The foundation is a local 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and survival rates of children diagnosed with pediatric cancers.

Last year’s event included several special vehicles including a 1995 Porsche 993 GT2 R. Auction examples of this Porsche fetched totals around $1 million, even before the pandemic sparked price increases in the auto market.

Additionally, 80s and 90s era halo cars from Lamborghini and Ferrari such as the Countach and F40, respectively featured.

If classic style is more one's pace, the event also often features 1930s era classics from Cadillac, Rolls Royce and Packard — to name a few.

In the motorcycle category, a 1965 BSA Lightning Clubman took home the award for best motorcycle. This British bike is highly sought after by collectors due to its limited production numbers.

World War II buffs will also be delighted to view war era relics including the iconic 1945 North American P-51 Mustang, a plane which helped win the Pacific Theatre, as well as the rugged 1944 Jeep WWII Willys, a Jeep which set the stage to be an icon of both military and civilian off-roading.

Fans of flying machines will also have a plethora of exhibits to ogle at, from the classic 1943 Douglas DC3 all the way to the newest sleek modern technology like the Subsonex Jet (JSX003).

In its 20th edition, the event has expanded beyond the Concours Élégance to include a driving tour, auto museum tours, an after party, cars and coffee and companion events including a guided Red Rocks hike, yoga in the garden and a ladies’ tea and diamonds brunch.

All proceeds from this weekend’s events will benefit The Morgan Adams Foundation.

Ticket and event information on all events can be found on the event’s website: https://www.morganadamsfoundation.org/.