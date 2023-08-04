Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should avoid Speer Boulevard south of Larimer Street next week as Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure started improvement work there Friday.

DOTI, along with help from contractor Hamon Infrastructure, is replacing the concrete in the intersection, as well as the adjacent curb, gutter and pedestrian ramps, according to a news release.

Crews closed travel lanes along northbound Speer Boulevard that approach Larimer Street Downtown. The lanes will be closed until August 10.

DOTI officials asked the public to consider alternate routes during construction.

"The intersection work is part of a larger, voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond project that is replacing the 64-year-old bridge on Larimer Street over Cherry Creek and re-creating Larimer Street between 14th Street and Speer Boulevard in a way that makes it more accessible and enjoyable," according to the release, "adding a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot-wide sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, more seating options, planters and trees."

The project is scheduled to be completed before the year is out.