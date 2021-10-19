A large fire in an apartment building broke out on Tuesday morning, Boulder Fire-Rescue said.
The fire affected 83 units inside a building in the 2300 block of Pearl Street, the fire agency tweeted.
Multiple agencies responded to the blaze by 5:30 a.m. and crews on scene managed to "knock down the fire immensely," the agency said.
UPDATE: Right now we have NO reported injuries. There are 83 units affected and agencies have been able to knock down the fire immensely since we first arrived. Please continue to avoid the area. Video taken by BFR #Boulder pic.twitter.com/k492uuFItf— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) October 19, 2021
Officials said some residents in the building suffered minor injuries, but later said no injuries were reported.
Boulder Fire-Rescue coordinated with the Red Cross to help residents impacted by the fire.
Pearl Street was closed between Folsom and 23rd streets as crews fought the fire.