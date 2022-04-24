UPDATE: Crews have shut off water coming from the main near 45th Avenue and Perry St.
The Denver Police Department said west 45th Avenue through west 46th Avenue and north Perry Street through Raleigh Street will be closed as crews work to repair the pipe.
DENVER — Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street Sunday morning.
Denver Water crews responding to a main break near 45th and Perry.— Denver Water (@DenverWater) April 24, 2022
Please avoid the area while our crews work to repair the main and restore water as quickly and safely as possible.
Will share more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dxKuHj23va
Cars were seen nearly submerged in the water as people trudged through the flooded area.
Crews are trying to shut the water supply off at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.