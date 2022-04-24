UPDATE: Crews have shut off water coming from the main near 45th Avenue and Perry St.

The Denver Police Department said west 45th Avenue through west 46th Avenue and north Perry Street through Raleigh Street will be closed as crews work to repair the pipe.

DENVER — Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street Sunday morning.

Cars were seen nearly submerged in the water as people trudged through the flooded area.

Crews are trying to shut the water supply off at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.