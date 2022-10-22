A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect late Thursday after the man approached deputies with a knife, despite orders to stop, authorities said. The incident followed a high-speed chase, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The suspect when to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said

At 10:13 p.m. Thursday, a Larimer County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Johnstown, authorities said.

The vehicle fled quickly toward a roundabout at Highway 402, where deputies successfully stopped them.

According to law enforcement, the suspect, an adult male, exited the vehicle and walked toward deputies with a knife. The suspect, the release said, refused to stop. The sheriff's deputy then fired at the suspect.

No deputies were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) led by the Loveland Police Department. Fort Collins Police Services will manage communications on the investigation and release more information as available, authorities said.