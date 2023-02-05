One man was arrested near Loveland, Colorado after deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a reported stabbing in unincorporated Larimer County. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, LCSO received a report that a man had been stabbed near 35th Street Southwest.

The stabbing was the result of a fight among multiple individuals, all of whom knew each other, according to a release. Israel Reyes, 45, allegedly assaulted two people and stabbed the third.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and received treatment for serious injuries. He is expected to survive, according to the LCSO release.

Larimer County Deputies were able to locate Reyes nearby and took him into custody. During the arrest, Reyes allegedly spat on a deputy.

He was arrested on two felony charges of attempted second degree murder and first degree assault. Other charges include third degree assault on a peace officer, two counts of third degree assault and obstruction of telephone service, all of which are misdemeanors. The final charge, criminal mischief, is a petty offense.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office did not release a booking photo and stress the charges leveled are an accusation. Reyes is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Everyone involved knew one another and LCSO says there is no indication of a threat to the public.

Their investigation is ongoing, and those with information may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhart at 970-498-5586. Tippers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or visit www.stopcriminals.org.