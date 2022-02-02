020222-news-DenverSnowstorm05.JPG

A cyclist crosses Lincoln Street on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Some of the latest snowfall totals in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder and Denver Gazette news partner 9News, as of 9:20 a.m.:

Boulder, 12 inches

Loveland, 10 inches

Lakewood, 9 inches

Downtown Denver, 9 inches

Genesse, 8 inches

Louisville, 8 inches

Arvada, 8 inches

Parker, 7 inches

Castle Rock, 6 inches

Greeley, 6 inches

Denver International Airport, 2.1 inches

4 miles east of Denver, 11 inches

2 miles east-southeast of Commerce City, 11 inches

4 miles west-northwest of Aurora, 10.5 inches

2 miles south-southwest of Highlands Ranch, 10 inches

3 miles west-northwest of Arvada, 9.2 inches

2 miles south-southeast of Erie, 8.3 inches

2 miles east of Castle Rock, 8 inches

1 mile northwest of Broomfield, 8.4 inches