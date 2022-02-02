Some of the latest snowfall totals in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder and Denver Gazette news partner 9News, as of 9:20 a.m.:
Boulder, 12 inches
Loveland, 10 inches
Lakewood, 9 inches
Downtown Denver, 9 inches
Genesse, 8 inches
Louisville, 8 inches
Arvada, 8 inches
Parker, 7 inches
Castle Rock, 6 inches
Greeley, 6 inches
Denver International Airport, 2.1 inches
4 miles east of Denver, 11 inches
2 miles east-southeast of Commerce City, 11 inches
4 miles west-northwest of Aurora, 10.5 inches
2 miles south-southwest of Highlands Ranch, 10 inches
3 miles west-northwest of Arvada, 9.2 inches
2 miles south-southeast of Erie, 8.3 inches
2 miles east of Castle Rock, 8 inches
1 mile northwest of Broomfield, 8.4 inches