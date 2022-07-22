A new lawsuit claims a former priest of the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado sexually abused a boy beginning when he was 16.

According to the complaint, the victim identified as John HA Doe, was sexually abused by the Rev. Jerry McKenzie starting in 1995 when the victim was 16.

The abuse, which lasted for several years, according to the complaint, took place at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Camp Ilium and a cabin near Nederland.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, McKenzie supplied the boy and his friends with alcohol and other substances as part of the abuse.

