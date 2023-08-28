Denver's economic development office on Monday launched a first-ever "Legacy Business" program, a designation the city said is aimed at strengthening longstanding small, locally owned companies and ensuring they don't get displaced.

The city said the pilot program is modeled after similar efforts in other cities, notably San Francisco and Austin.

The designation means inclusion in Denver's "Legacy Business" registry. It also comes with "Legacy Business" marketing collateral. More importantly, companies can get technical assistance and training resources to strengthen their operating systems, the city said, adding they will also get "customized referrals" to city and state programs.

The designation applies to independent businesses with a longstanding contribution to "community character" and vitality, while also holding "cultural significance." To be eligible, a company must have operated for more than 10 years, earn an annual gross revenue of between $30,000 and $5 million, and has a brick-and-mortar presence in one of the city’s 18 Neighborhood Equity and Stabilization areas.

“We’re taking a broad range of steps to support Legacy Businesses and help them succeed across the city,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a news release. “This program is one piece of the puzzle to help these businesses thrive and contribute to our vibrant neighborhoods.”

Deborah Cameron, the chief business development officer at Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, said the program is modeled after best practices elsewhere in the country.

"We are eager to establish and celebrate the first cohort with the ultimate goal of business preservation for years to come," she said.

“Among other outcomes, we expect to hear inspiring stories of how Legacy Businesses foster a sense of belonging, customer and employee loyalty, and stability. The goal of this program is to ensure these businesses are not displaced,” Cameron added.

Business can apply for the designation here. The initial round for applications will close on Oct. 5, with the first batch of designees to be unveiled later this year.