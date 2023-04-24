State Rep. Leslie Herod has endorsed Mike Johnston in the runoff race for mayor.

"It wasn't about me. It's really about the city," Herod said.

"And I stand here ready to support Mike and to support this campaign."

Johnston, a former state legislator, faces Kelly Brough, a former chamber executive, in the head-to-head matchup in June. Both finished at the top of the crowded race for mayor but failed to get more than 50% to immediately secure the seat and avoid a runoff election.

Herod said it was not a choice she made lightly, having met with both Johnston and Brough. Ultimately, she said, Johnston's compassionate leadership and his ability to understand the experiences of the people he represented won her over.

"It's about leading with compassion and putting people first," she said. "I sat down with both candidates and we had some very tough conversations, and ultimately I'm here (endorsing Johnston) today."

During the press conference, Johnston highlighted Herod's contributions to the city, keying in on her work with the support team assisted response program, and at the state Capitol, calling her a "trailblazer."

"(She is) also someone who has just had a heart and a career and a lifetime of service, who has been a strong and consistent voice for all the communities who often get left behind," Johnston said. "She ran a visionary campaign focused on making sure that this Denver would be a Denver for all."

Herod finished fifth in the April 4 election.

Johnston, who topped the official tally of votes in the April 4 election, holds a slight over Brough, according to a recent poll. But Johnston’s lead — 38.9% compared to Brough’s 34.1% — is practically within the poll’s margin of error.

“It’s still anyone’s race,” said a memo prepared by Cygnal and Chism Strategies, which conducted the poll.

The two campaigns have begun to draw endorsements after the April 4 elections.

Brough got the endorsement of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and former state legislator Wilma Webb. Previously, the Webbs backed Herod, who failed to make the June 6 runoff election.

Herod said she has "nothing but respect" for the Webbs, and extended that to Brough, who, she said, is running a good race.

"I am so honored to have had both of their support and their mentorship and guidance along the way," she said after the press conference. "At the end of the day, I've got to go with my gut tells me to go.

Meanwhile, former Colorado first lady Dottie Lamm endorsed Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston.