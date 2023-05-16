A jackknifed semi spilled gas on the roadway and caused a road closure in Douglas County Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) responded to a jackknifed semi on eastbound Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet at 7:24 a.m.

The semi spilled about 75 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway and resulted in a road closure, according to the DCSO and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

Eastbound Lincoln Avenue is closed from Urbana Boulevard to Chambers Avenue. The closure with remain in place until the spilled fuel is cleaned up, according to SMFR on Twitter.

The area is south of E-470 between the Sierra Ridge and Grand View Estates neighborhoods in west Parker. Lincoln is a major thoroughfare westbound in the mornings for Parker commuters driving to I-25. Same is true for eastbound travelers in the late afternoons, evenings.

Commuters should expect travel delays through the morning as crews work to contain and absorb the spilled fuel, according to SMFR.