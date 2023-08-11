A fourplex, multifamily home exploded on Thursday evening, partially collapsing the structure.

Denver Fire Department responded to the scene of an explosion in the 400 Block of South Lincoln Street at the intersection with Virginia Avenue, in the West Washington Park neighborhood near Baker around 6 p.m., the department said.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one dog was found deceased, one dog is still missing and a cat is said to be on the loose, the department said on social media.

Responders cut off power and gas to the area, and eight housing units have been displaced. These denizens are working with Red Cross for temporary housing, the post said.

The units were considered unsafe to enter following the explosion, but responders did help rescue animals and obtain personal effects, the department said.

The scene has now been turned over to the Denver Police Department for further investigation on the cause of explosion. The fire department said finding the cause may "take some time."

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s event. We’re working with the local fire department to determine the cause," Xcel said in statement to The Denver Gazette's news partner 9NEWS. "We’ve turned off natural gas to customers in the area. Once all safety checks are completed, service will be restored. We will continue working with authorities on this investigation."