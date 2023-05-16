Former candidate Lisa Calderón endorsed Mike Johnston for mayor Tuesday at a press conference held outside the La Alma Recreation Center.

She highlighted many of Johnston’s more progressive ideals, though stopped short of calling him one.

The decision comes after her campaign sent out a questionnaire to both Johnston and Kelly Brough, in which Johnston left a more positive impression.

“It's not just about what we oppose, it's about what is possible,” she said. "I know the weight of this and I know the weight of this for progressives as well.”

Calderón failed to overtake Kelly Brough to secure a spot in the June 6 runoff election for the next mayor of Denver, finishing third.

During her campaign, Calderón's platform focused on workers' rights, affordable housing, community-based alternatives to policing, and economic development that would have reduced what she characterizes as harm to people of color and poor communities.