Christina Ward, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and theft. Littleton Police were called to a burglary in progress at at Littleton High School around 4 a.m. Friday and found her wandering the halls, according to Littleton Police. Investigators believe she got access through the roof. 

Littleton High School experienced a one-hour delay Friday morning as Littleton Police investigated a burglary during which a woman got into the school through the roof.

Christina Ward, 33, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary and theft. 

Police got a call around 4 a.m. Friday that a burglary was in progress. When they searched the school, they found Ward wandering around and took her into custody. Littleton Police Public Information Officer Sheera Poelman confirmed that Ward entered a storage room but did not elaborate on whether she stole any items. 

Littleton High School, which is in the midst of getting seniors prepared for graduation, had a delayed start and classes resumed after 9:21 a.m. according to the LHS Facebook page. 

