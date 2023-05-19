Littleton High School experienced a one-hour delay Friday morning as Littleton Police investigated a burglary during which a woman got into the school through the roof.

Christina Ward, 33, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary and theft.

Police got a call around 4 a.m. Friday that a burglary was in progress. When they searched the school, they found Ward wandering around and took her into custody. Littleton Police Public Information Officer Sheera Poelman confirmed that Ward entered a storage room but did not elaborate on whether she stole any items.

Littleton High School, which is in the midst of getting seniors prepared for graduation, had a delayed start and classes resumed after 9:21 a.m. according to the LHS Facebook page.