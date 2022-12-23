South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires in Littleton and Englewood Friday morning following a busy Thursday for the department.
South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted at 8:40 a.m. Friday that they were on the scene of a 3-story apartment fire at 5519 S. Windermere St. in Littleton.
Firefighters rescued two residents from the apartment and no injuries were reported, according to South Metro.
All 24 apartments were evacuated and South Metro Fire is working with building management and the City of Littleton to get people back into their homes as soon as it's safe, according to the tweet.
About two hours later, at 10:53 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that they were on scene for a second apartment fire near East Dry Creek Road and I-25 in Englewood.
The fire was in the joist space between the first and second floors of the apartment, according to the tweet.
The cold temperatures caused a hose line to freeze, adding challenges to what South Metro Fire called a "stubborn fire" in the tweet.
All of the apartment's 15 units were evacuated until further notice and building management is assisting residents with shelter, according to the tweet. No injuries were reported.
Investigators are looking into the cause of both fires.
The busy Friday for firefighters follows an even busier Thursday, during which the cold and ice were "definitely contributing factors" South Metro Fire said in a tweet.
In Lone Tree, Firehouse 34 responded to 10 calls before 1:47 p.m. Thursday, according to the tweet. These calls included alarms, medicals, traffic collisions and water leaks.