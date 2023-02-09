Video obtained by Denver Gazette's news partners 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle.

On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”

It happened near South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue in Littleton.

The news release did not mention the crash involved the officer ramming his patrol unit into Poolson before the shooting.

On Wednesday, 9NEWS obtained cell phone video of security camera footage showing the officer ramming his patrol unit into Poolson.

Littleton Police then released a better quality file of the actual security footage when faced with questions about the discrepancy in their initial release.