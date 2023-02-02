A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning.

At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release.

The release did not specify if officers suspected the motorcycle stolen.

The rider crashed after the attempted contact.

The responding officer attempted to contact the suspect, who ran and pulled out a gun, according to the release. The officer fired at the suspect and injured him. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m., according to the release. The officer is uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release, and there is no current threat to the public. Littleton police did not return calls and emails from the Denver Gazette at press time.

This story is developing and will be updated.