Surveillance footage from an officer-involved shooting Feb. 2 shows a Littleton Police Department officer ramming a police vehicle into a suspect on a motorcycle, contradicting information in a news release last week that the cyclist "crashed."

On Feb. 2, Littleton Police Department sent out a news release about the officer-involved shooting, saying an officer "contacted a suspicious vehicle" at 1:05 a.m. near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue.

A video obtained by the Denver Gazette Wednesday showed the responding officer's patrol car ramming into the motorcyclist, causing him to crash. He then fled on foot.

The original release said the suspect, Stephen Poolson Jr., 41, then produced a gun, at which point the responding officer shot him. Poolson died later at the hospital.

Littleton Police spokesperson Sheera Poelman released a statement late Wednesday, along with the footage saying the original release was "very preliminary information ... and was the most accurate information that LPD had at the time."

Poelman said the crime scene investigators and detectives were on the scene gathering information until 7:23 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing through a Critical Response Team (CRT).

The Littleton Police Department released the following statement regarding the discrepancy:

"The Littleton Police Department (LPD) was contacted this morning regarding a video containing footage that contradicted an earlier release put out by the LPD on the morning of February 2, 2023. This is why LPD has policies and procedures in place that involve investigations, it is always our goal to find the most accurate information possible, and sometimes that information takes time. Based on this video it has come to light that the motorcycle did not in fact crash, but yes, in fact, was contacted by a patrol vehicle."

Court records show Poolson had a long history of criminal activity, dating back at least 2000.

Boulder County Sheriff's deputies arrested Poolson in 2006 on charges of aggravated robbery, intent to kill/maim/wound, and felony menancing. He pleaded guilt to the menacing and the more serious charge was dropped, court records show. He was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections.

Longmont Police arrested him in 2013 on felony charges of robbery and attempted robbery. He pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a person, the lowest level felony, and the more serious charges were dropped. He was sentenced to six months in jail, court records show.

Denver Police arrested Poolson in 2020 on charges of motor vehicle theft. He pleaded guilty in July 2021 and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

During that time, he failed to appear in court several times and violated his probation and arrest warrants were issued, court records show.

In May, he was arrested by the Lakewood Police Department on charges of motor vehicle theft. He pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to two years probation. Which means he was on probation at the time of the Feb. 2 incident.