Colorado Avalanche fans have arrived in downtown Denver to watch the 2021-22 Stanley Cup winners parade, rally and celebration. Crowds are anticipated to exceed 200,000 people.
LIVE coverage from 9News at the parade here.
Some got here by 630 am to get front row #AvalancheParade pic.twitter.com/HQ5v6R2eNU— Dennis Scoop Huspeni (@denmanh) June 30, 2022
Avs fans up early & headed to Civic Center! @DenverGazette got your blanket coverage. #AvalancheParade pic.twitter.com/f35mf3ZPX1— Dennis Scoop Huspeni (@denmanh) June 30, 2022