The Lakewood and Denver police departments held a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon following the Monday night shooting spree in the two cities that left five people dead.

The press conference started at 3:45 p.m.

Denver Police and Lakewood Police provide update on string of shootings Monday night. https://t.co/cOnlA5GkAC — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2021

Police identified the alleged shooter, later killed Monday night, as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod.

BREAKING: Police identify shooter in fatal Lakewood/Denver shooting spree as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod. The shooter was killed by the unidentified Lakewood police officer who he shot. The officer is in stable condition and doing well. — Hannah Metzger (@hnmetzger) December 28, 2021

Lakewood police officer being called a hero after shooting and killing a man who murdered 5 people in a shooting spree which took under an hour and spanned two cities. Linden McLeod, 47, was known to the police, investigated and never charged in previous investigations. — Carol McKinley (@CarolAMcKinley) December 28, 2021

Stay with us for more coverage and updates.