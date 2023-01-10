Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Boots ’n Business event, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, at the National Western Events Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo StevePeterson.photo
The inauguration of Colorado's governor and lieutenant governor is taking place Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.
Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera are being sworn in during the ceremony.
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired following the team's worst loss of the season on Sunday. Who should take his place?