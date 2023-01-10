Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Boots ’n Business event, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, at the National Western Events Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo StevePeterson.photo

 STEVE PETERSON/SPECIAL TO COLORADO POLITICS

The inauguration of Colorado's governor and lieutenant governor is taking place Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera are being sworn in during the ceremony.

