In a dramatic twist worthy of one of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s satirical cartoon “South Park,” the head of a local Casa Bonita restaurant fan group and potential investors Monday filed an objection to the pair’s plan to buy the famous Lakewood restaurant.

Andrew Novick filed the objection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court case of Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which has owned the 47-year-old landmark at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. for 25 years.

Novick is asking Judge Michael E. Romero to halt the sale to Parker and Stone, who offered to buy it for $3.1 million, court documents in the bankruptcy case show.

He leads the advocacy group Save Casa Bonita, which raised money with a GoFundMe campaign and bought some of the debt in the case. So it is part of the bankruptcy case.

"We actually paid off the money they owed the mariachi band," Novick sad Tuesday morning.

The group is working with a Denver native investor who is willing to pay $400,000 more than that current offer, court filings show.

“It is disheartening our group did not have a fair chance to negotiate for a purchase of the Debtor’s assets,” according to Novick’s objection. “The sale motion states that the potential purchasers offer is in ‘good faith,’ without fraud, collusion ‘or an attempt to take grossly unfair advantage of other bidders.’ We believe that this sale should not be allowed due to the association with the landlord in these activities.”

The objection states Summit Family Restaurants President Bob Wheaton had been negotiating with the group, but then suddenly stopped communications and in an email stated efforts were focused on reopening the restaurant, not selling it. The Stone and Parker announcement came two weeks later.

“The group that I am working with strongly believes that the currently proposed sale was not, in fact, an arms-length deal, and that the landlord pressured Mr. Wheaton to sell to a preferred buyer, instead of finalizing an agreement with our group or otherwise allowing a public opportunity to present competitive bids for the restaurant," Novick said.

The judge has not ruled on the object, nor finalized the sale.

"The judge could approve the motion, deny it or possibly schedule a hearing," Novick said. "We don't know how he's going to react to the objection."

Parker and Stone announced the deal in August during a sit-down interview with Gov. Jared Polis celebrating the 24th anniversary of the show.

Summit Family Restaurants has owned the colorful and expansive Casa Bonita for 25 years. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Arizona in April after the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns and crippled operations.

The restaurant was known for its roaming mariachis, cliff divers, Black Bart's Haunted Cave and tabletop flags customers raise to get more sopapillas.

The 52,000-square-foot restaurant with notoriously mediocre food gained national and international attention after being featured in a 2003 episode of "South Park." It closed in March 2020, but recently began offering tours and the gift shop and arcade were opened.