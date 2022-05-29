One man was killed and two others were rescued following a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday morning, park officials said.
Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, searchers working in winter-like weather conditions located the deceased man after probing in avalanche debris. Recovery operations will be delayed due to the conditions, Rocky Mountain National Park authorities said in a press release late Sunday.
One woman who suffered minor injuries and another injured man were rescued, authorities said.
Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. The injured man was rescued via a hoist operation. He was extricated using a winch-operated cable around 2 p.m.
He was flown to the Upper Beaver Meadows and transferred to a Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance, which flew him to the Medical Center of the Rockies.
The woman was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at 4:15 p.m. where she was transferred by ground for further medical care.
Authorities will not release the names, ages or hometowns of the three individuals until their family members are notified, the release said.
The rock fall and avalanche were first reported at 9 a.m. by other climbers in the area.