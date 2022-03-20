A backcountry skier is dead and another was injured in an avalanche Saturday near Steamboat Springs, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The avalanche occurred at 12:20 p.m. in the North Fork of Fish Creek, northeast of Steamboat Springs.

Officials said one of the skiers, a male, was buried in the avalanche and became caught in a tree. His skiing counterpart was able to reach him but found him not breathing, according to the incident report.

The second skier performed CPR for close to an hour but was unable to resuscitate the other skier.

Officials said the second skier was injured in the avalanche and was airlifted out of the area.

Search and rescue crews will head back to the mountain on Sunday to try to retrieve the body of the other skier.

Six people have died in Colorado this year in avalanches, including a snowboarder who was killed in southwest Colorado on Thursday.