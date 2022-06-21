One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle ran through a red light in Aurora on Monday night.
The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. at South Peoria Street and East Alameda Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
A Pontiac Grand Prix was driving north on South Peoria Street at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and struck a Subaru Impreza that was headed west.
Police said the driver of the Subaru died at the scene. Authorities will release the driver's name after that person's family has been notified.
Twenty-one people have died in traffic crashes this year in Aurora, police said.
Two people who were riding in the Pontiac were taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
Police on Tuesday continued to investigate the crash.
Anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to call police at 303-739-6423.