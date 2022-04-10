One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Boulder on Saturday night.
State troopers were dispatched to State Highway 157 and Valmont Road around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Three people were injured and one person died in the crash, said Sgt. Troy Kessler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
Two people, a 17-year-old girl and 65-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash, while a 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. All three remained hospitalized as of Sunday, Kessler said.
The person who died was a passenger in a 2018 Subaru Legacy, driven by the 33-year-old Boulder man.
As of Sunday afternoon, authorities had not released the name of the person killed in the crash.
Investigators said the 17-year-old was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota south on Highway 157 and straddled both north and southbound lanes.
Kessler said she collided head-on into the Subaru, which was driving south in the left lane, and pushed the vehicle into the next lane and caused a 2004 Honda Accord to rear end the Subaru.
Investigators were trying to determine whether the teen had been drinking, but as of Sunday no charges had been filed, Kessler said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.