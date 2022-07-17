One person is dead after a small plane crashed in Boulder County on Sunday and prompted an evacuation order to be issued before being rescinded shortly before noon.

The area impacted was the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, and included the towns of Gold Hill and Ward, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. 

An evacuation order was issued just after 11:30 a.m. after a wildfire ignited after a small planed crashed.

The initial call of the downed plane came in at 9:41 a.m., said Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez.

Montez said there has been on fatality reported could not confirm whether the person was on the plane. 

Evacuation site

The sheriff's office said heavy fire responder presence will remain in the impacted area while fire crews continue working on hotspots.

The fire had been burned at least a quarter of an acre in heavy timber as of 12:50 p.m., Montez said. 

 This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.