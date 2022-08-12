One person was killed and two others, including a 4-year-old, were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora on Thursday.

Officers were sent to the area of South Buckley Road and East Arkansas Place just before 5 p.m. after multiple reports of a serious crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Responders found a man lying on the street with serious injuries; he was pronounced deceased shortly after, police said.

Two others, a man and the 4-year-old, were also found with the child suffering life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Pontiac sedan turned east onto Arkansas Place from Buckley Road when a blue Audi sedan struck the vehicle.

Investigators learned the man who died was driving the Pontiac and the child was a rear-seat passenger in a child safety seat.

Police said the driver of the Audi, who suffered non-life- threatening injuries, is cooperating with investigators.

The victim had not been identified as of Friday morning.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crash, such as dash cam footage, to contact the Aurora Police Department's traffic division at 303-739-6423.