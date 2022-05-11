051222-dg-news-BroomfieldPlaneCrash03.JPG

First responders work the scene of a single-engine airplane crash at the intersection of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Broomfield, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

One person died in a plane crash in Broomfield on Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire Rescue.

Officials said the single-engine plane was flying to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The crash ignited a small fire, which firefighters extinguished. 

Officials with the National Transportation Security Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the investigation, according to North Metro Fire. 

Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop will be closed for "hours," said officials, who advised motorists to use alternative routes.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

