First responders work the scene of a single-engine airplane crash at the intersection of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Broomfield, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Officials said the single-engine plane was flying to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.
The crash ignited a small fire, which firefighters extinguished.
Officials with the National Transportation Security Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the investigation, according to North Metro Fire.
Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop will be closed for "hours," said officials, who advised motorists to use alternative routes.
Pedestrians look on as first responders work the scene of a single-engine airplane crash at the intersection of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Broomfield, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
The remains of a single-engine airplane can be seen at the intersection of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Broomfield, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.