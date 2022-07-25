night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh (copy)
Englewood police on Sunday fatally shot a 22-year-old man they say shot at them.

Officers were dispatched at 7:39 p.m. to a disturbance in the 5000 block of South Grove Street.

The man shot at police from inside a home, prompting officers to fire back, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave while the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting.

The coroner will release the name of the man who was fatally shot after his family has been notified.

