A man was killed and another was hospitalized in a crash Sunday in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood.
A vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street, according to the Denver Police Department and Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
The man driving the vehicle that ran the red light was taken to a hospital and will likely face charges. The man who died was riding in the other vehicle, the TV station reported.
The medical examiner's office will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.