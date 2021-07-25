One person was killed and five others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 85 Sunday, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:20 a.m. at U.S. 85 and East 68th Avenue, between Miller Reservoir and Fairfax Park.

Investigators believe the black sedan was driving south on the highway when the driver lost control, causing the car to roll over. It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

One male who was in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will be released by the coroner's office after his family has been notified.

Five other passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police have not said if there were any contributing factors like speed or alcohol.