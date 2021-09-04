An 11-year-old boy whose popsicle stand was robbed at a park in Centennial is paying it forward after receiving the same support from family, friends and strangers alike.

Ascher Swann and his six-year-old brother Axel, were selling popsicles, drinks and other treats at Cherry Knolls Park on Aug. 29. Then, Asher's popsicle fund, intended to go towards buying a car in the future, was gone along with his cooler and treats.

"I knew there was a dark side (in the world) before it happened, but it actually affected me," Ascher Swann told The Denver Gazette.

Later that night, his mother, Laura, posted about the situation on NextDoor, a service that connects communities and neighborhoods together and provided a description of the teenagers responsible for the act.

But instead of receiving information about the the assailants, the community rose up and donated $1,124 to support the 11-year-old's entrepreneurial spirit.

"I was just like 'Oh my gosh,' this is just so amazing," Ascher Swann said. "It really showed me that the good and bright in the world really (overcomes) the darkness."

Ascher Swann told his mother he only wanted to keep the money he earned and cost to replace his cooler and cash box, and wanted to give it back to those who had helped him and donate his new-found wealth to the Arapahoe Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 31.

And to Laura Swann, seeing her son make "such a mature decision at a young age" was incredible.

"It was really encouraging to see him want to do something like this and made me think, 'Wow, his morale compass is really great," she said.

On Friday, Ascher and Axel went back to Cherry Knoll Park for the first time since the robbery. But this time, they were accompanied by family, friends and various members of the Police Fraternal Lodge to make the donation.

Despite the robbery, Ascher says he and his brother will continue selling popsicle and other goods at Cherry Knolls Park whenever they can. He said he's become friends with those who frequent the park and wants to offer them cold beverages and snacks whenever possible.

"I'll still do it for as long as I can," Ascher Swann said. "I love doing it and I love meeting the people."

Attempts to reach the Police Fraternal Lodge were unsuccessful.