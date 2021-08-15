An Amber Alert was canceled Sunday morning after a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Grand Junction and was possibly kidnapped was found safe, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Audra Hadrath was believed to have left her residence in the 200 block of Village Lane in southeast Grand Junction.
Officials said she was traveling with 20-year-old Teresa “Toby” Ochoa to the Denver metro area, possibly Northglenn.
The Amber Alert was issued just before 8 a.m., but it was canceled at 9:30 a.m. after Audra was found safe and Ochoa was taken into custody by the Northglenn Police Department.
The sheriff's office said the two were found just before 9:30 a.m. by police at a private residence in the 1400 block of West 102nd Place.
Ochoa is facing a charge of second-degree kidnapping.
Officials are investigating the relationship between the two, who met and communicated online. This was the first time they had met in person, the sheriff's office said.