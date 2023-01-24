The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old Denver boy Tuesday.
Kaleb Waid, 15, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. He was seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweater, black pants with a bejeweled belt and white shoes.
Our partners @DenverPolice requested a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 15-year-old Kaleb Waid. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/9NuMg4iLrl— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 24, 2023
Waid, a Navajo boy, is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and 105 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Waid is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. .
The new Missing Indigenous Person Alert through the CBI is part of new legislation to expand the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous people cases.
The alert comes after stakeholder meetings and a comprehensive rulemaking process and requires the law enforcement agency receiving a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult or two hours of a report of a missing child.